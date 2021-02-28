American Gods season 3 episode 8 preview: Settling things the ‘old way’







As we move into American Gods season 3 episode 8 next week, it seems like a LOT of stuff is hitting the fan.

If you’ve had criticisms that this season is perhaps moving a tad too slowly, rest assured you’re not alone — we’ve heard that plenty of times over the past month. The good news is that it looks as though things are about to accelerate, and in a way that should put a smile on a number of people’s faces.

Based on the promo that is out there already (head over here to see it), it seems like Shadow Moon could be engaging his own brand of warfare coming up — visually, this looks like one of the most stunning sequences that we’ve seen on the series so far. We don’t exactly think he’s going to be killed off before the end of the season, but this could be a further explanation of what exactly it is that he is capable of — something that has been rather ambiguous here and there over the show’s run.

Meanwhile, be prepared for Laura also to continue her quest to take out Mr. Wednesday. Just how big of a threat is she really going to be over the course of the series? We wouldn’t rule her out completely, mostly because we do think there’s a lot that she could pull off — also, she’s already proven that death does not equal goodbye. Yet, Wednesday is a force to be reckoned with, and we kinda hope that this is some sort of a showdown that lasts until we get to the finale. There are still some episodes left, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

One last thing: This episode is entitled “The Rapture of Burning.” Doesn’t that sound intimidating to anyone else out there?

