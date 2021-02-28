The Rookie season 3 episode 7 promo: The documentary episode







As you prepare for The Rookie season 3 episode 7 on ABC tonight, there’s one thing you should know: It’s going to look different.

Odds are, you’re familiar with about a thousand different true-crime documentaries that are out there. These are all the rage on Netflix, and now John Nolan and some of his colleagues are going to find themselves the subject of one. It looks like they’re going to be roped into one of the strangest cases of their careers, one that involves a bizarre cult and some bloody twists.

How willing are some of these cops going to be in taking part in all of this? Nolan’s attitude is pretty funny, given that he does everything in his power to ensure that he is camera-ready. Everyone else seems to be fairly game, but it may not be about glory or fame — instead, it could just be about getting the truth out there.

Without knowing how this story will be told or what it even looks like, we still have a feeling that “True Crime” will be polarizing. Typically most episodes that carry with them this “experimental” label are. We do still give the writers for The Rookie credit for willing to take on something that’s a little bit different than everything else that is out there with this show. While we’ve seen body-cam footage throughout the series, we’ve never seen this show take a page out of The Office or Modern Family. It’s not going become a sitcom, but we’re sure there will be a few funny moments along the way.

Don’t expect this episode to become a trend for the show moving forward — it feels designed more as just a one-off designed to entertain people and bring something a little bit different to the table. We don’t mind that.

