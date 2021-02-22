The Rookie season 3 episode 7 spoilers: What’s ahead in ‘True Crime’







The Rookie season 3 episode 7 carries with it the title of “True Crime,” and in some ways, this will be innovative in its style. After all, some of the officers could be involved in a true-crime docuseries! It almost sounds on the surface like this show meets The Office, but we’re excited to see how it all gets presented. Also, we’re wondering how many personal storylines we’re going to have a chance to see in the midst of all of this.

If you are interested in a few specifics, take a look at The Rookie season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

“True Crime” – The team gets the true crime docuseries treatment when they analyze a recent case featuring a former child actor whose adult life has garnered him a cult following on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, FEB. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This is one of those episodes that should just be compelling from start to finish, even if ABC isn’t giving a whole lot of info in advance. What we’re personally curious about is how many true-crime tropes get thrown into this episode. After all, remember that this genre can be filled with exaggerations and a lot of padding to make them more compelling than they sometimes are. It’s in contrast to the police world that is sometimes presented on The Rookie, one where there is a lot of procedure that has to be followed.

Before the end of this episode, let’s hope for an update or two on John Nolan’s education — that is one of his big goals at the moment as he strives to become a training officer. His story to better himself is at the core of what the show is, so we’re not shocked they would lean into it even more now.

