McDonald & Dodds season 2 episode 2 preview: A rugby mystery







Are you interested in checking out what lies ahead on McDonald & Dodds season 2 episode 2? It goes without saying, but there’s a lot more content coming around the bend here! This show stuffs a lot of great content into its two-hour blocks, and it almost has to given that it doesn’t exactly produce a lot of content every season.

What makes it so consistently compelling is the mismatched nature of the title characters. These are detectives who you would probably never imagine working together — and yet, that is one of the reasons why the show works so well! You never quite know what’s going to happen around every turn, and with this particularly mystery coming up, it seems like there are a number of unexpected twists you should prepare for!

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the full McDonald & Dodds season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

A birthday weekend away goes devastatingly wrong when Angela and four of her friends travel down from Glasgow to celebrate in Bath.

Angela, always the centre of attention, is delighted to have a weekend away from her husband and small child, and can’t wait to party with her best friend Doreen, her sister-in-law Melissa, her sister Cath and her new step-mum Hilary.

On their first night in town, the ladies meet a group of young rugby players and when the nightclubs close, everyone ends up at a house party at an upscale mansion, near Brunel’s famous Box Hill Tunnel.

The next morning they wake to hangovers from hell, and when one of the rugby players is found dead on the railway lines near the house, all the party-goers become suspects.

DCI McDonald and DS Dodds are called in to investigate. The victim, Dominique Aubert – a promising young rugby player – died after drinking a lethal cocktail … making McDonald and Dodds unsure as to whether he was even the intended victim.

Doreen takes an unusual interest in Dodds while McDonald unearths a tangled web of jealousies around the women and the rugby club. Bath’s finest crime fighters face a daunting challenge to unravel the mystery of Dominique’s death.

We don’t think that there is so much more that needs to be said here — if you want a compelling mystery, this seems to be the ideal show for you to check out. It can be two hours’ worth of escapism from your own world.

What do you want to see on McDonald & Dodds season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: ITV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







