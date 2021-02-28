Bloodlands episode 3 spoilers: Tom gets a little help







Want to get an early sense of what’s coming on Bloodlands episode 3? To the surprise of no one, Goliath will still be a focus. Much of the series is about Tom Brannick’s search for this mysterious character. Are they really who they’ve been hyped to be, or is there something a little different happening behind the scenes? At the moment, it’s clear that there is someone out there acting as the assassin, but whether or not it’s really them remains to be seen.

What makes Bloodlands as a series so thrilling is that it manages to mix both action in the moment with the great unknown. You have something that is directly in front of Tom, but then some other stuff lurking behind the scenes. When the dust settles, he’s going to need to figure out what matters the most to him.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Bloodlands episode 3 synopsis with some more news on what’s ahead:

Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) and Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna) launch a manhunt for Adam Corry (Ian McElhinney) who has disappeared in mysterious circumstances.

Tori Matthews (Lisa Dwan) agrees to help Tom in the quest to identify Goliath, the legendary assassin who appears to be at large once again. As pressure builds on the police, Tom must confront the possibility Goliath may be one of his fellow officers.

The crazy thing to think about here is that Bloodlands only has four episodes — because of that, you’re going to see the show move pretty quickly between what we’ve got here and everything that is going to be coming after the fact in the finale. The story has to move quickly, though we hope already that they leave some good stuff left over for a potential season 2 down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bloodlands!

What do you want to see when it comes to Bloodlands episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







