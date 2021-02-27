Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 promo: Erin versus the new DA







After a two-week hiatus Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 is poised to arrive on CBS this Friday. What can you expect throughout? Just think in terms of more conflict featuring the Reagans, but there may be a surprising source for some of it.

As the promo below for “More Than Meets the Eye” indicates, Erin Reagan could find herself at the center of some problems thanks to the new DA Kimberley Crawford. The two previously were competing for the same job, and with Crawford now shadowing her at work, it could lead to all sorts of questions as to her ethics and her ability to do the job.

Is Erin getting favorable treatment because of who she is? Do the Reagans often get a free pass? These are questions that the new DA throws out there in the promo. After what we’ve seen of the Reagans over the years, we understand at least the perspective that they’ve been given great opportunities because of who they are and where they come from. Yet, that doesn’t mean that they abandon ethics altogether. The entire family try to do the right thing, even if they skirt the rules here and there. Crawford is coming from the outside looking in, and she doesn’t really know any of them all that much. Maybe this episode serves as a way for her to get to know Erin better.

Ultimately, we think 100% that the District Attorney’s Office is better when all parties get along. Maybe this is the episode where they start to do that. Erin may wish that she was the DA instead of Crawford, but she probably recognizes that her opportunity could come down the road. The best thing she can do now is keep her head down, work hard, and fight for the opportunity if it comes up down the road.

Related – Check out some other updates on the next Blue Bloods episode

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Once you check that out, remember to then also stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







