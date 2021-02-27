The Blacklist season 8 episode 9 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Cyranoid’







Next week’s The Blacklist season 8 episode 9 carries with it the title of “The Cyranoid,” and this one looks to be very interesting. We’ve heard so many theories out there suggesting that characters may be clones or there are secret twins — take, for example, the idea that the Katarina Rostova who died was actually a fake.

Well, it’s possible that this episode could be one that gives some of those theories at least some validity … though that doesn’t mean that any of them are true.

Without delaying it any further, let’s now get into some of the doppelganger conversation. Check out the synopsis below:

03/05/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force is thrown for a loop when they encounter a nefarious enterprise that provides doppelgängers for criminals. Red scrambles to counteract a bold move by Liz. TV-14

Regardless of whatever this enterprise has done within the past, it’s clear that they are causing a lot of problems in the present. Maybe Liz has contracted them to create a twin of herself; or, maybe she’s got a new, fake Reddington out there committing crimes and damaging his overall reputation. If we were the Task Force, we’d be extremely concerned with what the long-term ramifications could be of this organization — there could eventually be so many criminal doppelgangers that you’re practically swimming in them!

For those wondering, we have at least one more episode of The Blacklist coming before we get around to a hiatus. The show has done quite the job as of late of giving us a continuous stream of content to sink our teeth into.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 9?

