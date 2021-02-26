





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we will of course hand you an answer! Of course, to go along with that we’ve got details on all of the upcoming March episodes.

There are a lot of good things to look forward to when it comes to the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series … but you aren’t going to be able to see them tonight. For the second straight week there is no Blue Bloods on the air, though the twist here is that tonight, there is no new programming on CBS at all. Luckily, this is a temporary break — next week (March 5), you are going to have a chance to see all three shows back on the air. (Of course, for the sake of this article we care mostly about the Reagans.)

For the time being, we know that there are at least two episodes airing in March. (It’s possible that there could be more, but with the NCAA Tournament currently scheduled for closer to the end of the month, we’re skeptical.) In order to tide you over for these said two episodes, why not go ahead and check out some of the attached synopses?

Season 11 episode 8, “More Than Meets the Eye” – Erin tries not to feel overpowered as her new boss shadows her at work just as she’s trying to get a nervous eye-witness to reveal the identity of who shot her boyfriend. Also, the serial killer who previously held Danny and Baez hostage resurfaces, and when Jaime arrests an intrusive reporter who appears at a series of store lootings, it leads to a standoff between Frank and the Attorney General over the press’ First Amendment rights, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 11 episode 9, “For Whom the Bell Tolls” – Baez confides in Danny and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard. Also, Erin struggles to find a peaceful solution when she receives harsh case notes from her boss, Jamie and Eddie butt heads over the handling of a young cop’s punishment, and Frank makes his whole team attend therapy after Gormley exhibits troubling behavior, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What we’re excited about when it comes to reading these is the wide array of good Danny/Baez stories that are coming — including some stuff that is very much tied to the past. We don’t get many long-term stories within the Blue Bloods world; the more we have a chance to see those, the happier we will be.

