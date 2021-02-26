Shark Tank: Hopscotch, Better Bedder, Walkee Paws, Everything Legendary







Tonight on Shark Tank, be prepared to see Hopscotch, Better Bedder, Walkee Paws, and Everything Legendary. Will any of these four companies leave with a deal? That is, of course, the question you’re left to think about.

As we often do with these previews, we will kick things off by sharing the attached synopsis below — after that, we’ll have brief descriptions of the products, plus also links if you want to check them out for yourself:

“1212” – First into the Tank are two friends from Mandeville, Louisiana, who introduce their bedding product designed to help bed-making more convenient. A trio of entrepreneurs from Hyattsville, Maryland, are on a mission to create a healthy lifestyle for families with their delicious plant-based take on a classic favorite food. An entrepreneur from New York City shows the Sharks an easy way to walk your dog without tracking dirt and germs, while another entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, presents her fun educational app designed to help kids learn coding on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, FEB. 26 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Better Bedder – If you’re someone who wants to keep their sheets made properly, or at the very least ensure that they don’t constantly shift around, this innovation is for you! There are very few things quite like those first few nights after your sheets are put back on your bed from the dryer and there are no crinkles; maybe this keeps it going longer.

Hopscotch – The idea for this app is pretty brilliant, as it works in order to better teach kids how to code. There are a variety of interactive games and ways to make it fun, to of course go along with making it educational. We think all of the Sharks will agree on the value of the idea; the ability to make a deal here may depend on the specific business plan.

Walkee Paws – The idea here is for these leggings to be an alternative to booties that you put on your dog before going outside. It protects their legs against hazards outside, and we could see there being a market for this in colder places. Now are you going to be able to successfully acquire customers? That’s the big question mark we’ve got.

Everything Legendary – These are fun, big-flavor vegan burgers that are designed to get people eating healthy without sacrificing a lot of the boldness that they like from everyday burgers. They come in packages with several burgers, which makes them perfect for your next big grilling party. The big problem here? Just how competitive the category is!

