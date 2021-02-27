Losing Alice season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+? The latest







Is Losing Alice going to be renewed for a season 2 at Apple TV+? Within this article, we’ll break some of that down! Not only that, but we’ll take a further look at whatever the future holds.

For the time being here, though, let’s start by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is official plan for a season 2 of the Israeli thriller. There may not be another batch of episodes in the works, either. This is a show that originally aired overseas last year, and we haven’t heard anything more about additional episodes being produced. The first season does conclude in a way where there is a satisfactory conclusion, which does mean that there is not a real demand to continue the story per se.

Yet, it’s clear at this point that there was significant value in Apple picking up Losing Alice and bringing it stateside. As it is a relatively-new streaming service by most standards, it benefits them greatly to have as much programming as possible. Why not try to expose your audience to as many quality shows as possible? Building your roster now is extremely important for the weeks and months to come, especially since Apple TV+ is still looking for more signature programming. The closest thing that they’ve probably got is The Morning Show, and that has been on hiatus for an extremely long period of time.

Regardless of whether or not we get more of Losing Alice, the most important thing at the moment is that we have a chance to see some other great acquisitions in the future. That is what we hope Apple takes away from all of this. It’s a way for them to get more programming at a more reasonable cost, and also allow people to see great shows they may not otherwise.

Oh, and speaking of series with Alice in the title, we hope US viewers get a chance to watch the British series Finding Alice down the road.

Do you want to see a Losing Alice season 2 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







