Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? A look to season 3 episode 10







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing some more information on that subject — and a look towards a couple of episodes coming up.

Unfortunately in this case, we have to kick off this article with a dose of bad news: There is no new installment on the network tonight. Why is that? It’s simply a matter of the network airing repeats for all of their shows — that’s something that often does happen at the end of February, so we don’t just want to sit here and say that this is strictly a byproduct of the virus.

When the show does return on March 5, it will be with a hugely important episode — arguably the most important of the season. It is one that should remind many of the time that Magnum, TC, and Rick served in the military, plus how they are working to help other veterans in need. Take a look at the synopsis below for some additional insight:

“The Long Way Home” – When an Army ranger goes missing after returning from deployment, Magnum learns of the traumatic news he received upon arriving home and must find him before survivor’s guilt consumes him. Also, Higgins and Ethan solve the case of a missing engagement ring while on a mini-break, and Katsumoto tries spending quality time with his teenage son, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, March 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Military suicides are on the rise. If you, a family member or a friend are in crisis, help is available. Please call the Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1.

Meanwhile, CBS has also unveiled details on the March 12 episode — this one seems a little more lighthearted (at least at times) and in line with what the show has provided to date:

“The Lies We Tell” – When a married woman asks Magnum and Higgins to find her lover’s killer because she doesn’t want to expose the affair to the police, they find that the victim wasn’t who he claimed to be. Also, Rick visits Icepick (Corbin Bernsen), whose health has taken a turn for the worse, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, March 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

