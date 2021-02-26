Killing Eve season 4 premiere date still a good ways off







If you are excited to see Killing Eve season 4, we hope that you are exceptionally patient. After all, you are going to need to be.

Speaking (via TVLine) in a recent earnings call, AMC Networks boss Josh Sapan made it clear that so many things when it comes to the fourth season are dependent on the timing of production. He went so far as to make it clear that in the next quarter, there could be more information.

For some more news on Killing Eve in video form, be sure to watch some of our theory discussion from the end of this past season below! Once you check that out, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We’ll have reviews and a whole lot more when the show returns!

What we’re getting at here is rather simple: We would be shocked in the event that Killing Eve season 4 premieres this year. Maybe it could happen in the late fall, but we really don’t think that anyone involved wants to rush things along. This is a show that benefits from a lot of time and care — plus, some of its fantastic settings are hard to really create in a virus environment. Safety has to be first and foremost in the minds of many of the cast and crew.

Story-wise, what we know is this: Eve and Villanelle are never going to be able to escape each other fully. No matter the circumstances or the specific adversaries, it feels clear to us that this is really a show all about their relationship. There will be highs, lows, and plenty of surprises — how some of those will come about remains to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







