Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 9 promo: Benson, Stabler reunite







We’ve been waiting for a long time to see Benson and Stabler reunite on Law & Order: SVU — what’s another month at this point?

The promo below is your latest look at the upcoming crossover event on April 1, which will feature the long-awaited return of Christopher Meloni to the franchise. Law & Order: Organized Crime is going to be Stabler’s new show, but smartly, NBC has decided to combine these two worlds for at least a two-hour television event.

The main focus of this preview is on how Benson and Stabler run into each other again — think in terms of the scene of a crime. He calls out to her, but we never actually see the two characters in the same frame. That seems to be an intentional marketing ploy by the network at this point — remember that there’s also another promo out there for Organized Crime that features Stabler but no Olivia. They want to save some great stuff for the actual episode and of course, it’s hard to blame them on that.

We expect this crossover to be full of emotion as Stabler makes it clear why he’s been gone so long; yet, we can’t gloss over the fact that there is an important case that will inevitably bring him and Benson back together. There could be some hurt feelings on Olivia’s part and we wouldn’t blame her; yet, they were always great together as a team. It’s not going to be the same as it once was, but it’s our feeling that we’ll be able to see some truly-fantastic stuff with these characters all over again.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the April 1 crossover event is far from the last one we have.

