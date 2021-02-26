Floribama Shore season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Gus, Nilsa face off (again)







Next week on Floribama Shore season 4 episode 2, there is one major thing you should know. Even though the cast is older, wiser, and in a totally new location, that doesn’t mean that some feuds from the past are suddenly going away. Instead, circumstances may cause them to rise back up to the forefront.

To be specific, it seems as though Nilsa’s pregnancy announcement could be sending Gus into somewhat of a tailspin. Regardless of what their relationship is at present, they have a history together! It could be forcing him to take stock of his own life and making him wonder if he’s in the place that he wants to be.

There are a lot of different ways that Gus could process this, but based on the new Floribama Shore season 4 episode 2 synopsis below, it doesn’t seem like he’s processing it all that well:

The roommates get reacquainted in Montana with their own boozy version of the Olympic games, but Nilsa’s pregnancy announcement has sent Gus into an emotional tailspin. After trying to make peace with Jeremiah, he reignites an old beef with Nilsa.

This is one of those episodes that could do a good job of showing what the rest of the season could look like, both for better and for worse. You’ll get to experience some laugh-out-loud moments of the crew in Montana, but also reminders of everything that has come before. This isn’t like Jersey Shore Family Vacation as of yet, where the cast has all known each other for a good percentage of their lives. There are issues here between certain people that have to be figured out; we’ll see what happens as the episodes progress.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Floribama Shore right now!

What do you want to see on Floribama Shore season 4 episode 2?

How are you feeling about this season in general? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







