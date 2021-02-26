Clarice episode 4 spoilers: Is VICAP being investigated?







Clarice episode 4 will be coming to CBS in one week’s time, and signs here point to the title character facing new challenges. To be specific, the events of tonight’s episode are going to play out in a particularly dramatic way.

How responsible is VICAP for what happened to Wellig, or to Rebecca’s disappearing act? It looks as though some others at the bureau are going to be interested in digging into this a little bit further. This means more oversight and, of course, down the road more problems.

The title for episode 4 is “You Can’t Rule Me” — the Clarice episode 4 synopsis offers up some more information as to what lies ahead:

“You Can’t Rule Me” – Following the assassination of a suspect, Clarice and VICAP are investigated by Krendler’s rival at the Bureau, SA Anthony Herman (David Hewlett). When Ardelia is recruited to assist him, it causes friction between the two friends, on CLARICE, Thursday, March 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ultimately, what we do like about Clarice right now is that it’s showing all aspects of an investigation like this — and how it’s not easy. It is only inevitable that there will be people asking all sorts of questions around VICAP and the title character — just think about her history, or that she is such a public figure. That is inevitably going to cause some chatter of its own.

