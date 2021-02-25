Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 9 return date hopes on NBC







Following tonight’s new episode, do you find yourself interested in getting the Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 9 return date? What about more potential news for what lies ahead?

For the time being, the immediate future of the Mariska Hargitay drama is a little bit hazy — we’re accustomed to having long hiatuses during the spring, and there’s a chance that we could be getting something similar here. What we know for certain is that there are no new episodes on either March 4 or March 11 — NBC has already scheduled repeats in those spots. It is still possible that new episodes air on either March 18 or March 25, but there’s another important thing to consider here: Law & Order: Organized Crime.

In the event that you haven’t heard, the much-hyped return of Christopher Meloni as Stabler is going to happen with this new spin-off, which premieres with some sort of crossover on Thursday, April 1. There’s a good chance that SVU will want to save as many of its remaining episodes as possible until that point in order to ensure that Organized Crime has a good lead-in for much of its run. Remember that SVU is also not going to be getting the same 22-24 episodes it usually does during the pandemic; it’s fully possible that we’ll be on hiatus until early April, only to then get new episodes weekly the rest of the season. They may want to be economical and save the remainder of their run for when it matters the most.

For the time being, our advice to you is simple: Wait for confirmation from either NBC or one of the show’s official Twitter accounts. They usually do a pretty good job at being transparent, though dates are often subject to change.

Related – Have you seen one of the first teasers yet for Organized Crime?

What do you want to see on Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Remember to also keep coming back — once there’s more news to discuss, we will have it for you here. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







