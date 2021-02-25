





Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? If you find yourself eager to get an answer to this question, rest assured we’re eager to share an answer!

As for whether or not this is an answer you’ll like, that is an entirely different story. Unfortunately, the Danielle Rose Russell series is now entering its first hiatus of its third season, and it will be off the air until Thursday, March 11. We understand fully that things could be so much worse, and hopefully, these next couple of weeks blow by!

When the show does return with an episode entitled “To Whom It May Concern,” it will give you a story that seems to be mixing a little bit of the old with the new. What’s familiar about this episode can be seen in the promo — Hope doing what she can to find Landon. How many times have seen echoes of this already? On the flip side, a big part of this episode will also be a recruiting effort at the Salvatore School. It feels like there’s going to be a real push in order for Alaric to find students; we’ll just have to learn how successful that is.

For a few more details now on what’s to come, check out the full Legacies season 3 episode 6 synopsis:

WELCOME TO THE SALVATORE SCHOOL – After a sudden mass exodus of the school’s student body, Alaric (Matthew Davis) and the squad desperately try to recruit new students to keep the school afloat. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) agrees to help Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) with the new student orientation. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) enjoys a fresh start on her first day at Mystic Falls High, while MG (Quincy Fouse) begins his semester of “no.” Chris Lee, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#306). Original airdate 3/11/2021.

