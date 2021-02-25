Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Prepare for ‘Train in Vain’







Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? If you are eager for answers, rest assured we’ve got them — plus some new scoop on the future of the ABC series!

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and hand out the bad news — once again, unfortunately, there is no new episode of the firefighter drama on the air. However, we are starting to near the end of this super-long hiatus! The first episode back (entitled “Train in Vain”) is coming to ABC in just two weeks — and if you haven’t heard anything about it yet, you can see some scoop courtesy of the attached synopsis:

“Train in Vain” – Carina and DeLuca pursue Opal, the woman suspected of trafficking last seen in the “Grey’s Anatomy” winter finale. Meanwhile, Maya leaves Andy in charge for the yearly inspection, and Dean and Vic struggle to cope with the fallout Dean’s traumatic arrest on the return of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This is one of those episodes that almost has to be epic. After months off the air, there’s a lot that we’re eager to get answers to. Learning about Dean and Sullivan’s condition is hugely important, as is seeing whether or not the officers who went after them are punished for what feels like blatant racism. This is a show that is shining a light on an enormously important issue, one where select officers are judging situations based on race instead of facts and truths.

The Carina/DeLuca storyline, meanwhile, will likely be what carries over into Grey’s Anatomy — it makes sense that it does, given that it’s the hospital drama where DeLuca had what initially looked to be a manic episode on this particular subject. However, most of his hunches ended up being 100% correct.

