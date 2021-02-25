Punky Brewster season 2: Is the revival renewed, canceled at Peacock?







Following its big premiere on Peacock today, can you expect the Punky Brewster revival to be renewed for a season 2? How much optimism should we have? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break some of this news down.

For now, let’s start with this: Nothing has been decided as of yet when it comes to the revival’s future. Is there a reason for optimism? Absolutely. Peacock clearly revived this show hoping that it can be a welcome dose of nostalgia for a lot of people out there — they brought back Soleil Moon Frye and with that, they also created a story that both echoed the original show and also brought it into the 21st century. Revivals are a tricky thing to pull off, since you ultimately need more than just nostalgia to properly pull this off. You have to be able to create a story that stands on its own two feet.

Peacock, like so many other streaming services out there, isn’t publicly sharing viewership data on most of their shows. Because of this, we are often left in a position to guess how a certain show will fare. The success of the Punky Brewster revival is going to be based on a wide array of different factors, whether it be the overall viewership, the potential stories to come, and the retention throughout the season. We’re sure that a number of people will watch the premiere out of curiosity alone; the big challenge will be keeping them through the entirety of the show. If Peacock can pull that off, that will give us a little bit more hope for the long-term future.

Hopefully, we will see some more news on the future of this show over the next several weeks — there is no immediate hurry for more episodes, but a new service like Peacock needs to do its best in order to reassure viewers.

Do you want to see a Punky Brewster season 2 renewal at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







