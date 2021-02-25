Snowfall season 4 episode 3 promo: Franklin’s new challenges







As we come into Snowfall season 4 episode 3 on FX next week, it’s clear that Franklin Saint will be feeling the pressure. The war between Manboy and Scully is continuing, he’s going to have a target on his back, and even some close to him are starting to question his moves.

At this point, we know that he and Leon are at odds … is this only the tip of the iceberg?

Before you watch the promo below, we also suggest that you check out our review for the first two episodes! We’ve got that for you; after you watch, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more updates. We’ll be here discussing Snowfall all season long and don’t want you to miss any of our coverage.

One of the people who is growing the most concerned for what Franklin is doing is his own father Alton, who is concerned about the impact his product is having on the community. It’s not as though Franklin is blind to some of this, given what transpired with Mel as recently as last season. There is a heavy cost for this line of work, but that does not mean that he is altogether eager to slow it down.

As a matter of fact, the only thing that may cause Franklin to slow it down are some factors beyond his control. Take, for example, what’s transpiring with Teddy and Gustavo. The murders from the end of episode 2 are clearly going to rattle Gustavo, who did not see this coming. Clearly, the two of them underestimated the new chief of police in Mexico, who is corrupt and will only look the other way on their business for a heavy sum of money. Judging from what just happened, it’s clear that he is not one to negotiate. This could have an impact on everything from Franklin’s supply to some of his prices.

Related – Want more insight on what lies ahead now?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







