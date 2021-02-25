Snowfall season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Who is in jeopardy?







Following tonight’s big two-hour launch, you have to imagine that Snowfall season 4 episode 3 is going to be next-level. This is a season that is hitting the ground running. Franklin Saint is more ambitious than ever, but the problem is that in doing this, he’s also creating more burdens. There’s a larger price for his actions, and we imagine that’s even more the case after the battle that we saw tonight. If you’re going to pick a side, you probably want to make sure that your target is defeated. That didn’t quite happen here.

So now, Franklin’s in a spot where those around him are going to be retaliating, and it sounds as though someone could get caught in a little bit of the crossfire.

If you loved tonight’s premiere, be sure to watch what we thought of it in the new video below! After you do that, subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel! That’s where you will see reviews for this season, coupled with analysis and all sorts of other content that you don’t want to miss.

The Snowfall season 4 episode 3 synopsis, brief as it may be, sets the stage for some of what lies ahead: “Franklin’s troubles extend beyond the gangs, putting Cissy in jeopardy; Teddy and Gustavo seek revenge.”

So what’s going to be going down for Teddy and Gustavo? At the end of tonight’s episode, the two came to realize that the new police chief was not going to be their friend. He wanted $100,000, and when they tried to negotiate the fee down, they saw the deadly consequences. Clearly, people in power now know how lucrative this business can be, and they’re going to push Teddy to new levels to get what they want. This could also lead to consequences for Franklin — does it mean that he has to raise his prices? It’s something you gotta consider for now.

Related – Be sure to check out some other news when it comes to Snowfall

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







