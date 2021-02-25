The Challenge: Double Agents episode 12 spoilers: Twist aftermath!







As we prepare for The Challenge: Double Agents episode 12 next week, we have all sorts of stuff to think about. Take, for example, what’s going to happen with Nam. Lolo Jones chose to leave the competition, and that throws a wrench into almost everything.

The Security Breach is how tonight’s episode concluded and in the aftermath of it, we have no real idea what it means! Will Devin and CT still face off as planned, or are all of the guys going to be in danger? It does feel like at least one guy has to be sent out at this point, though how it happens is certainly going to be a mystery.

What’s not so mysterious? Think along the lines of there being drama that stems from whatever the next big twist is. We saw tears, anger, and also confusion in the promo for what lies ahead, and the synopsis below teases that there are some big surprises coming still:

The ramifications of TJ’s twist sends shockwaves through headquarters. One agent finds themselves public enemy number one after a controversial game move. An injury causes a major set back for one player.

Given that we are closing in now on the final, we have to think we’re at a point where anything goes. There could be an epic twist around almost any corner and we have to be prepared for that. The people who are in the best shape are, simply, those who prepared for all aspects of this game. Sure, The Challenge can be a grueling physical competition, but there are some heavy mental components to it, as well. The best players are those who can find a healthy balance of all things.

Oh, and we’re pretty confident that Josh is still going to be in danger before long, even if it’s not next week.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Challenge right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Challenge: Double Agents episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming all about the show. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







