Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 8 spoilers







Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to offer you an answer to that question … but then also look towards the future.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: The crime drama is going to be off the air tonight, at least when it comes to a new episode airing. Like with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, we’re stuck waiting until Wednesday, March 10 to see what’s next. Is this a bummer? Absolutely, but we’ll at least say we’re grateful that we’ve gotten three episodes in a row over the past month. It’s better than what we’ve had schedule-wise for the bulk of the season.

So while you do wait for Chicago PD to return, why not go ahead and share more details on what’s next? The upcoming episode is entitled “Protect and Serve,” and it sounds already (at least based on the season 8 episode 8 synopsis) that both Atwater and Ruzek are in grave danger:

03/10/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek and Atwater are tasked with making an arrest after a high-profile shooting. The situation becomes complicated when it’s clear someone doesn’t want them to make it back to the station. TV-14

Unfortunately, this is one of the perils that comes with working a high-profile case — there is a chance that more people will be looking to retaliate. There are fewer places and to hide and it means higher stakes for our main characters. Obviously, we don’t want anything to happen to either Atwater or Ruzek! Hopefully, they are able to find a way to stay safe and get out of this position sooner rather than later.

As we get closer to this episode airing, let’s hope some more news starts to trickle in.

