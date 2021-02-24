This Is Us season 5: Star Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith welcome baby!







This Is Us season 5 is currently in the midst of telling all sorts of stories about babies! With that in mind, it’s both ironic and wonderful that we have good news from star Mandy Moore.

In a new post on Instagram, Moore confirmed that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed a baby boy named August Harrison. In a separate post, Moore explained the meaning behind her son’s first name:

“It was last August when [Taylor] and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name… so it was settled very early on in our book.”

Moore filmed all of her material for This Is Us season 5 while pregnant, including the events of this past episode entitled “The Ride.” We would imagine that we’ll see a little less of her moving forward this season due to her maternity leave, but it’s also possible she shot some footage ahead of time.

Congratulations to both Mandy and Taylor! One of the messages that This Is Us has always sent as a series is about the beauty and magic of parenthood. It’s something that is celebrated, as are a number of the little milestones that you have along the way. Moore has long presented that journey to us on TV in beautiful ways, and it’s exciting that she has an opportunity now to experience so much more of that within her own life.

This Is Us will return to NBC in March — for some more news about that, be sure to visit the link here.

