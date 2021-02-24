This Is Us season 5 episode 10 return date hopes at NBC: When’s it back?







After tonight’s new episode, it does make sense to be eager for a This Is Us season 5 episode 10 return date. Doesn’t this show always leave you wanting more?

Luckily, within this article we’ll do our best to help guide you towards the future … though at the same time, we are guiding you here towards some bad news. There is no new installment coming to NBC next week; instead, the network has currently scheduled the second part of the two-night The Voice premiere for that night. (It’s a little surprising, given that New Amsterdam is premiering on a night where its typical lead-in isn’t even on the air.)

While nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet, there is an open spot on the NBC schedule come Tuesday, March 9. We’re inclined to believe that this is when the show could be coming back, though this could be confirmed further courtesy of a promo that airs following tonight’s episode. (Update: Alas, it was not — we just know it’s back in March. Why, NBC, why?)

It remains unclear just how much This Is Us will have its episode count impacted by the global health crisis, so with that, we’re remaining cautious about anything and everything moving forward. There may only be so many stories still this season, and we imagine some of them will have to do with these new babies in Kate, Kevin, Madison, and Toby’s lives. Yet, one of the things that we’ve also learned with this show over the years is that there’s also always a chance for a big twist to enter the mix.

