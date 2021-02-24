Ray Donovan revived! ‘Season 8’ will be feature film, offer closure







For everyone out there eager to see more of Ray Donovan at Showtime, we have some news that will get you all sorts of excited!

Today, the network confirmed that Liev Schreiber will return as the title character for a feature-length movie, one that the actor is co-writing alongside showrunner David Hollander. Hollander will direct the project according to Deadline. Several other cast members will also return for the farewell, which will at least help to tie together some loose ends from season 7.

As you would imagine, there were a lot of fans angry about the initial cancellation over at Showtime. especially with how the news broke seemingly out of nowhere. It’s rare that a long-running series like this gets canned by a premium-cable network, so kudos to Showtime for doing the right thing and finding a way to bring the property back. It may not be a full season 8, but it’s absolutely better than nothing.

In a statement, here is what Showtime co-president Gary Levine had to say about bringing Ray Donovan back to finish off its run:

“When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan … And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series.”

Our hope is that the Ray Donovan movie could air at some point later this year. Ironically, this is not the only Showtime program being revived; Dexter is also returning for a limited series that is very much in the works.

🚨 This is not a drill. 🚨

A #RayDonovan movie is in the works! pic.twitter.com/V7yHXaej9n — Ray Donovan on Showtime (@SHO_RayDonovan) February 24, 2021

