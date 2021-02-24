Nancy Drew season 2 episode 7 return date: The ghost kidnapping!







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning the Nancy Drew season 2 episode 7 return date at The CW — or some details about what’s coming?

The first, sad bit of news that we have to pass along now is this: There is no new episode airing on the network next week. This marks the first hiatus of the season, and as sad as that is, it’s been pretty nice to get a big batch of stories after so much time off.

The CW has already confirmed that Kennedy McMann and the rest of the cast will be back on Wednesday, March 10 with an installment entitled “The Legend of the Murder Hotel.” Want to get a few more details all about it? Then view the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

THE WITCHING HOUR – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is approached by a group of young girls asking for help in finding a volleyball teammate they believe was kidnapped by a ghost. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Amanda (guest star Aadila Dosani) share a moment. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#207). Original airdate 3/10/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This is one of those stories that feels right up Nancy Drew’s alley, and we have a feeling that this show is going to make this particular ghost story even weirder than you would think. There’s also certainly a chance that we could see it carry forward beyond this one episode — one of the great things about this show is that there’s never a lot of pressure to wrap up a storyline in just one episode. The writers are allowed to be patient and more methodical.

