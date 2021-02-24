For Life season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? The latest







Following tonight’s dramatic, intense finale, can you expect a For Life season 3 renewal at ABC? Or, is the more likely scenario that the show gets canceled? We’ve got a few different things to talk through within this article!

We should start off this article, though, with the facts — for the time being, the fate of For Life is still up in the air. ABC has yet to make a decision, but they likely will at some point between now and the end of May. They will take some time to analyze the full scope of the show’s ratings, whether it be live viewings or its streaming performance — the latter could be especially important here, given that some of the live numbers leave a lot to be desired.

As a whole, season 2 of For Life has averaged a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 1.8 million live viewers an episode. These numbers are down more than 25% versus the show’s season 1 averages, and that does give you some cause for concern. We know, however, that the majority of viewers for this show watch either on their DVRs or stream it online. That’s where it will have to make up some ground to have a chance at coming back for more.

Story-wise, we certainly think the door will be left open for more. For Life is that sort of show that could conceivably go on as long as the writers and Nicholas Pinnock want to continue. There are always going to be topical cases for Aaron Wallace to take on, and those can be told alongside some of his personal struggles. He’s always going to face adversity due to the perception around him, and that is in part what makes him such an exciting underdog to root for.

