The Boys season 3: Karl Urban on first day of shooting







If you love The Boys, then today has to be considered a good day, indeed. After all, the cast are now back to work on new episodes!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), series regular Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) confirmed that new episodes are being filmed — today is the first day! While this show is zany, over-the-top, and stuffed full of reckless action, precautions are being taken very seriously behind the scenes due to the virus. Urban confirms this, not that we are anywhere near surprised at all.

Based on what we’ve heard so far, season 3 is going to dive even deeper into some superhero origins, and that includes the casting of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, one of the pioneering Supes that attracted an enormous following. Hughie’s going to be starting over in a sense moving forward, but not realizing that his new employer in Victoria Neuman is not entirely what she sees.

Have you watched our review of The Boys season 2 finale? If not, check out what we’ve got for you at the bottom of this article. We’ll of course be back to discuss the show more in the future, and the best way to stay up to date is by subscribing to Matt & Jess on YouTube.

Given the start of production, odds are we are going to be waiting for a long time to see season 3 premiere. The show takes months to film, and that’s without even thinking about the post-production period required. This show does have a ton of special effects. We’ll be thrilled if new episodes arrive at Amazon at some point in 2021 — patience is going to be a virtue and when they do come back, we imagine that the rollout may look similar to season 2. (Controversial opinion, but we like stretching out the season as opposed to getting them all at once.)

Related – Be sure to check out some more insight when it comes to The Boys right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







