For Life season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: 50 Cent returns as Cassius







Tonight on ABC, prepare yourself to see For Life season 2 episode 10 — the epic season finale. It’s still shocking to see that it’s here already! It’s equally shocking that this season was as short as it was. Yet, there was a lot of content packed in and it’s all leading up to one of the biggest trials yet for Aaron Wallace — trying to go against the police.

On paper, all of the evidence seems to point in their favor — we just know how strong police unions can be and how difficult prosecution is. We’ve seen this situation play out time and time in real life. Within the world of For Life, there are going to be incidents that happen all around the trial, including one that could put Aaron’s own life in jeopardy. You can get a greater sense of that through the official For Life season 2 finale promo below. The synopsis, meanwhile, gives you a greater sense of context for what lies ahead:

“Andy Josiah” – In the season finale, Aaron and his legal team face their toughest trial yet as they prosecute the police officer responsible for the killing of an innocent, unarmed Black man on ABC’s “For Life,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

If all of this wasn’t interesting enough for you, remember what is at the tail end of the promo: The return of 50 Cent as Cassius. There are some parallels for sure between this character and 50’s role of Kanan Stark over at Power. These characters have a tendency to come and go, but whenever they do show up, they can very-much take on that role of wrecking ball. You have to be prepared for a trial of chaos left in their wake.

