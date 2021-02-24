Riverdale season 5 episode 7 return date, story for KJ Apa, cast







Interested in learning the Riverdale season 5 episode 7 return date, or some of the first details surrounding what lies ahead? Rest assured, this article is your source for all of this and then some!

It’s been a pretty fantastic arc to kick off this new reinvention of the show; however, we are gearing up now for a one-week break. Next week serves as the first hiatus of the season, and you can currently expect to see KJ Apa and the remainder of the cast back on Wednesday, March 10. The title for this upcoming episode is “Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky,” and it sounds like there are more changes coming to Riverdale! Or, at the very least Archie and some other characters are going to do what they can in order to bring about change.

For some more details, be sure to view the official Riverdale season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

A FEW GOOD MEN – Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department. Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town. Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#507). Original airdate 3/10/2021.

The majority of the season is still very much ahead, and through that, we think there are going to be MANY different changes to this world. We don’t think that Riverdale is close to being the town it’s going to become, mostly because Archie and his friends are still in a place where they have to piece through some of the wreckage.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do this, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







