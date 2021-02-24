Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? Season 5 return date & more







Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? Given that the Masked Dancer is now over, we more than understand those questions. Viewers are going to want to see the latest crop of celebrities go out there and perform — this is the show that started it all, and there’s something that just works better with this format when it is singers as opposed to dancers.

Within the rest of this article, we do come bearing some good and bad news. The bad news is that there is no new episode of The Masked Singer tonight; however, you are not going to be stuck waiting all that long, either. The new season is currently slated to premiere on Wednesday, March 10, and the promo below gives you a good sense of some of what is coming — including the debut of one of the costumes in Grandpa Monster. Yes, this franchise is fine to milk the whole Monster Costume down to the last drop, not that we’re altogether shocked by that. The original monster is one of the most popular costumes that The Masked Singer has ever had!

In case you did not know, there will be one change that is happening in the early going with The Masked Singer season 5, as regular host Nick Cannon will not be present during the early episodes after testing positive for the virus. Instead, Claws star Niecy Nash will temporarily take over the mantle. We know that she can be high-energy and a whole lot of fun, so we are more than confident that she will lead the charge here in an awesome way.

If you love The Masked Singer, rest assured that more episodes are coming — we’ll just have to wait a little bit longer to see these colorful characters hit the stage.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer

What do you want to see on The Masked Singer season 5?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







