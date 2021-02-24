This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Who drove up in the flash-forward?







While Tuesday night’s new episode of This Is Us served to answer some questions, it also introduced a new one in the flash-forward. Who was in that car that pulled up to Kevin’s cabin in the future? Randall greeted them as though they were a familiar face, so there are a lot of theories that it could be Kate alongside Jack and Hailey. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen chatter that it could be Madison, or maybe a different woman who is in Kevin’s life at that point.

So is this going to be a mystery that the writers draw out for a little while? It’s possible, but at the very least it sounds like some clues may be coming when we get around to the finale.

If you are interested in watching our video review from last night, you can do that below! Once you do (or while you’re watching, even!), be sure to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube! We’re going to have all sorts of discussions there the rest of the season, plus coverage of a number of different shows, as well.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what co-executive producer Julia Brownell (who also wrote last night’s episode) had to say on the subject of getting more clues soon:

I will say I think you’ll get a little bit more information, at least by the end of the season of who might be in that car. And I think it potentially might be more than one person.

This could feed into the idea that the person in the car is Kate alongside her and Toby’s kids … but it’s always possible that there’s another surprise ahead, as well. We still haven’t seen Miguel (if he is even alive), and there are some other people who could still be entering the Pearson family. A part of the fun with this show comes the speculation, and there is still time for plenty of it.

Related – Check out when This Is Us could be returning to the air

What do you want to see coming on This Is Us season 5 in terms of the flash-forwards?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







