Succession season 3 spoilers: More news on a new addition







In the event that you did not know the news already, Succession season 3 is currently in production! The show is going to be premiering on HBO hopefully later this year, and we are getting a better sense of who some of the supporting characters will be. The Roy family is obviously going to be at the center of the crisis, but there’s a chance that there are some metaphorical sharks swimming around them.

With that in mind, we come to some of the information that we have to share today. According to a report from Deadline, Hope Davis (who recently was a part of another prestige drama in Your Honor) now has an additional home here. Her role is a multi-episode arc, and she is going to play Sandi Furness, the daughter of Sandy Furness (Larry Pine), a long-time rival of none other than Logan Roy. This means that Sandi will probably butt heads with a few of Logan’s children … it’s either that or form some sort of secret alliance behind the scenes.

If you want to prepare yourself for our Succession season 3 video reviews, we suggest that you subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! When the show returns, we will be there talking all about it.

In the event you did not know already, there are a number of other castings that have been previously announced. Former The Affair star Sanaa Lathan, for example, has been cast as a “well-connected New York lawyer” named Lisa Arthur. Meanwhile, Linda Emond of Lodge 49 will be a Senior aide at the White House and singer/actress Jihae will work as a notable PR consultant. It obviously goes without saying that the Roy family needs as much good PR as possible — clearly, they are not good at coming up with it on their own.

Succession season 3 will enter its run with enormously high stakes. The second season won a number of awards, and is largely credited for elevating the series to the next level. Is there another echelon of greatness it can reach? Only time will tell.

Related – Check out some more news on Succession, including when a trailer could launch

What do you think about some of these Succession season 3 castings so far?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







