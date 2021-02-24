Succession season 3 spoilers: More news on a new addition

SuccessionIn the event that you did not know the news already, Succession season 3 is currently in production! The show is going to be premiering on HBO hopefully later this year, and we are getting a better sense of who some of the supporting characters will be. The Roy family is obviously going to be at the center of the crisis, but there’s a chance that there are some metaphorical sharks swimming around them.

With that in mind, we come to some of the information that we have to share today. According to a report from Deadline, Hope Davis (who recently was a part of another prestige drama in Your Honor) now has an additional home here. Her role is a multi-episode arc, and she is going to play Sandi Furness, the daughter of Sandy Furness (Larry Pine), a long-time rival of none other than Logan Roy. This means that Sandi will probably butt heads with a few of Logan’s children … it’s either that or form some sort of secret alliance behind the scenes.

In the event you did not know already, there are a number of other castings that have been previously announced. Former The Affair star Sanaa Lathan, for example, has been cast as a “well-connected New York lawyer” named Lisa Arthur. Meanwhile, Linda Emond of Lodge 49 will be a Senior aide at the White House and singer/actress Jihae will work as a notable PR consultant. It obviously goes without saying that the Roy family needs as much good PR as possible — clearly, they are not good at coming up with it on their own.

Succession season 3 will enter its run with enormously high stakes. The second season won a number of awards, and is largely credited for elevating the series to the next level. Is there another echelon of greatness it can reach? Only time will tell.

What do you think about some of these Succession season 3 castings so far?

