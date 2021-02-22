Succession season 3: When could we expect first trailer?







For everyone out there who loves HBO’s Succession, you know there’s a reason to be excited. There is a season 3 coming, and if you didn’t know, filming is currently underway! Our hope is that there will be a chance for the show to premiere this summer, especially since it’s been so long already since the second season aired.

So when could we potentially get a first-look trailer? We think that it’s going to be coming before too long, but you’re probably going to be waiting for a little bit. If the show does come back this summer, we think a late spring window is fair for the Waystar Royco crew to be featured all over again. HBO tends to give their shows a nice little lead-up before they premiere, and we’re sure that they will want to do that again here.

As for what a Succession season 3 trailer will even look like, we’re sure that even with the pandemic, there will still be extravagant locales and a lot of Roy family wealth showcased at just about every turn. We’ll also see more of the ramifications of Kendall’s big decision at the end of the season and what that really means.

One of the things that will prove rather fascinating for this show in the long-term is pretty simple: For most of the series, we’ve seen these characters go round and round on a carousel that never seems to stop in the same place. That’s what Logan wants in a way, since it keeps his children all spinning while he stays in power. How long can this ride keep going before it feels redundant? That is what makes things a little bit tricky, but we gotta admit that through two seasons, it’s only gotten better and better with each passing day.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 3?

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

