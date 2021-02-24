Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 1 episode 10 hopes







Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — but, of course, also a look ahead.

We begin here by handing out a generous dose of bad news, and that is pretty simple: There is no new installment coming up on the network. Instead, you are going to be stuck waiting around until Tuesday, April 13 for the remainder of the season. Why so long? This enables production to wrap, but also Big Sky to be available for May sweeps, the most important part of ABC’s year. There are sixteen episodes in total this season, and that alone tells you there is a lot to look forward to.

If you haven’t seen the promo below yet, this does a good job of showcasing some of what’s coming — we’ve got a continuation of an old story, but also something totally new. There’s a lot of promotion in here of a new mystery, one that will have twists and turns aplenty throughout. Signs point to it being tied to a powerful local family, one that probably has ALL sorts of secrets buried underneath the surface.

As for the familiar story, remember that Ronald is still out there! We imagine that this character will play quite an important role in everything coming up, and we’re excited to see what Cassie and Jenny’s next move is. It looks as though a US Marshal may come in for help, and they may need it — Ronald’s journey has been a dark and dangerous one. He knows now more than ever the full extent of what he is capable of, and will likely stop at nothing to ensure he is free. Everyone has to be careful at just about every turn.

We imagine within a few weeks that more information about Big Sky episode 10 will be available — until then, though, patience may be required.

