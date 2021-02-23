The Oval renewed for season 3, just one episode into season 2







Even though we may only be one episode into The Oval season 2, one thing is clear already: BET loves what they are seeing. As a matter of fact, they love it so much that they’ve decided to go ahead and greenlight the show for a season 3! (This news was first reported by Deadline.)

So why give the show an order so fast? For starters, this does allow executive producer Tyler Perry and his staff the chance to hit the ground running on what lies ahead. Also, the show is, to be frank, performing really well. The premiere generated more than a million live viewers, and that’s before you even break it down into individual demographics and the like. It’s obvious that this is a consistent performer that BET wants on its roster for a long time moving forward.

What made The Oval season 2 unique, beyond its story, was the way in which it was filmed. This was one of the first shows, along with Sistas, that went into production during the global health crisis. Filming took place in a bubble environment within Tyler Perry Studios, and the entirety of the season was done at a fairly rapid pace. It was a model that proved that it can work, and we’ll have to wait and see if something similar is done when the series kicks off season 3 production later this year. There’s obviously a hope that at that point, more people will be vaccinated and the world will start to be a little bit safer. In the end, though, we recognize that there are no guarantees.

For now, let’s just celebrate the renewal! While the current political climate may have cooled off a little bit, there is still plenty of political chaos you can get courtesy of this show. Hopefully, it gives you great content for many years to come.

What do you think about The Oval being renewed for a season 3?

