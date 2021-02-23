





Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll do our best to offer an answer to that question — not only that, we’ve got some additional news on what the future holds.

Let’s kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way — after all, you’re going to be waiting another week for season 4 episode 7. Is this a bummer? Absolutely, but it’s hard to be too bitter when we’ve had new episodes on the air for the better part of the past several weeks. It’s been a great run, even if it’s a run that had to reach a natural conclusion at some point.

Luckily, we do have a number of details to tide you over for what’s next — think in terms of not only the promo at the bottom of this article, but also synopses for the next two episodes! Feast your eyes on them below, as they are stuffed full of details on what you can expect moving forward…

Season 4 episode 7 – “When Conrad gets a call from his former army commander who is stranded and wounded in the forest, the trip to save him brings lots of old emotions to the surface. Devon and Kit treat a patient who suffers from sickle cell anemia and encourage her to have a hip replacement to help treat her pain. Meanwhile, The Raptor is pulled away in the middle of an intense surgery, Mina is left to put her skills and finish the surgery on her own and Bell works on reconnecting with his stepson (guest star Conrad Ricamora) after helping him get hired at the hospital in the all-new “Hero Moments” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 2 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-407) (TV-14 D, L, V)”

Season 4 episode 8 – “On Nic’s first day back at Chastain, the man who attacked her is admitted to the ER, causing her to confront her trauma head-on. Cain, now in recovery, is self-conscious of his physical state and sets his eye on taking down Mina. Meanwhile, new intern Leela (guest star Anuja Joshi), both struggles and shines throughout her first day, causing Devon and Conrad to wonder if something bigger is going on in the all-new “First Days, Last Days” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-408) (TV-14 L, V)”

The second synopsis there confirms that Nic won’t be gone from Chastain for too long, though there are some issues coming when she does make it back. Meanwhile, Morris Chestnut does still have a big role to play, even if Cain’s been MIA for a good chunk of the season.

What do you want to see on The Resident season 4 episode 7 and beyond?

Are you bummed there is no new episode this week? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, remember that we’ll have more updates all about The Resident moving forward. (Photo: Fox.)

