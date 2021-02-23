





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? You know this show already for bringing all sorts of emotion to the table. Once again, you are going to be seeing that on the next new episode entitled “The Ride.”

Luckily, you are also going to be seeing this episode tonight! The network has already confirmed that you’ll be seeing “The Ride” in its standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and we even have a sneak peek below with some exciting teases as to what lies ahead.

Within the sneak peek, you can see Toby getting the chance to meet his adopted daughter Hailey for the first time. He’s more than eager to spend time with his baby girl, but he and Kate are also trying their best to be considerate towards Ellie. They realize that this is a difficult situation for her — even if she feels like she’s making the right decision in allowing Kate and Toby to adopt this baby, she’s also saying goodbye to a big part of her life experience. There are plans for Ellie to be in the baby’s life, but there is an adjustment that can go along with that.

While Kate and Toby do their best to bring Hailey home, you’ll also be seeing Kevin and Madison doing the same thing with their twins! This episode is all about a series of emotional car rides, ones that will end with big reflections and revelations.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 9?

