Snowfall season 4 premiere spoilers: Topical stories & new struggles







Tomorrow night on FX, it’s finally here — the epic two-hour premiere of Snowfall season 4. This is going to be a different sort of season than any you’ve seen so far — while this is a period piece, it may also touch on issues that are common in this present-day world.

Take, for example, systemic racism. This will be featured in the upcoming season — it is tied in some ways to capitalism, and it will pervade throughout many upcoming season 4 episodes. You already saw a strong example of this in the season 3 finale, where we saw what could’ve happened to Franklin Saint in another life. Still, we’re diving into the life that he has now, one where he sells product to get ahead while encountering roadblocks at every turn. Think in terms of an escalating gang war, broken friends, and also Teddy and Gustavo running into some unprecedented problems that could end up impacting his supply.

For a few more details on the next two episodes, check out the synopses below…

Season 4 episode 1, “Re-Entry” – With violence in South Central ramping up, Franklin attempts to stop a gang war from exploding; Gustavo and Teddy deal with pipeline issues; local reporter Irene Abe attempts to understand what’s happening to her neighborhood; Leon charts a new path.

Season 4 episode 2, “Weight” – Chaos reigns as Franklin’s plans go awry and he turns to an old flame for help; Leon struggles without Franklin; Cissy takes a more active role in Franklin’s business; Gustavo’s world is shaken; Irene finds her way to Alton’s shelter.

Meanwhile, you can see a new video over at the link here that features Damson Idris and many other cast members talking about how movements for racial justice and protests ended up impacting the show this year — it’s not like the issues of this past year sprouted out of nowhere. They’ve been here for decades.

What do you want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4?

How do you think the show will touch on present-day society? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and come back around for some other news.

