The Blacklist season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Neville Townsend is coming…







For everyone out there who has been eager to meet Neville Townsend on The Blacklist season 8, we now know that they’re coming! This character has been hinted about ever since Katarina’s arrival at the end of season 6, and they will be stepping more into the limelight by the time we get to the March 12 episode entitled “Dr. Laken Perillos.”

So what will the relationship be between Townsend, Reddington, and Dembe? It doesn’t sound all that favorable. It seems like one of the reasons Townsend was after Katarina had to do with her status as a massive threat — think in terms of the N-13 status. With Liz positioning Reddington in that role, it’s possible that she informs Townsend of what’s going on here … or Neville finds it out for himself.

While you debate Neville Townsend, why not also watch a video discussion about the show? You can see our most-recent preview below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we post new reviews every Friday and are a constant source of discussion about the show.

Regardless, be prepared for this character to play a big role, and The Blacklist season 8 episode 10 synopsis below gives you a greater sense of that:

03/12/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red and Dembe land in peril when Townsend deploys a torture specialist who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims. TV-14

While we know there are a lot of questions out there about this current story (including the status of Liz Keen, who has been MIA as of late), we do like where a lot of the season is going at this point. It feels like some loose ends are starting to come together, and we could be learning eventually why Reddington does some of the stuff that he does. We have a hard time thinking that it’s solely because he wants to work for Russia — there is likely a far more important game here that no one has figured out exactly.

Related – Want to get some more discussion about Reddington and Cooper now?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 10?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you watch, remember to also keep coming back — there are many more updates on the way. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







