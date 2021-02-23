Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 spoilers: Danny & Baez vs. their past







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 may not be airing until we get around to March 5, but there is clearly a lot to look forward to here. The title is “More Than Meets the Eye,” and all signs suggest that the past is going to loom large for Danny and Baez.

Remember what happened to Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters at the start of the season? After the two were held hostage Maria’s life was in peril, and we would understand if there is a good bit of trauma around that. Unfortunately, the case of this serial killer is going to resurface, and the duo is going to have to deal with some sort of remnant of this case all over again. We don’t have to tell you this, but this is obviously less than ideal.

For a few more details about some of the other stories within this episode, be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 synopsis:

“More Than Meets the Eye” – Erin tries not to feel overpowered as her new boss shadows her at work just as she’s trying to get a nervous eye-witness to reveal the identity of who shot her boyfriend. Also, the serial killer who previously held Danny and Baez hostage resurfaces, and when Jaime arrests an intrusive reporter who appears at a series of store lootings, it leads to a standoff between Frank and the Attorney General over the press’ First Amendment rights, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the things that we like about this episode already is how there is going to be an opportunity to see one Reagan storyline bleed into another. It’s not often that this happens, but you’re going to have a chance to see that play out with Jamie and Frank. How Frank is going to feel about Jamie’s actions will prove interesting to see…

Related – Interested in other news on Blue Bloods, including more insight on what lies ahead with Erin?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







