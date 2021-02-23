The Bachelor: The Women Tell All spoilers: Is Chris Harrison present?







Next week on The Bachelor, you are going to see the return of the ever-familiar The Women Tell All special. There will be a good bit of drama that goes along with that, but not all of it is going to be tied to the show itself at all.

Where is it tied instead? Think in terms of show host Chris Harrison. As you may be familiar with at this point, Chris has already stepped aside from the franchise (at least temporarily) after failing to condemn racist past actions by Rachael Kirkconnell, the likely final-rose recipient of this season. He will not be appearing for the After the Final Rose special, provided of course that there even is an After the Final Rose special at the end of all of this. He is, however, going to be present for the Women Tell All, as he filmed this prior to that controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay about Kirkconnell.

Want to discuss The Bachelor more? Then watch our new YouTube video on the show and chat with us in the comments! We’re going to have a lot to say about this episode and many others, so also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube; we post videos after every single installment.

With this in mind, it’s pretty fair to expect that this Women Tell All is going to be every bit as awkward and uncomfortable as you would expect. It will be a lot of contestants engaging in the petty drama of the season, ignoring the giant elephant in the room because nobody was aware of its presence at the time that this was filmed. Matt will show up and also address the eliminated women for the first time, and that of course includes Serena P., who chose to leave at hometown dates after realizing that this wasn’t the right relationship for her.

This episode will be followed by overnight dates, which you can learn more about over here.

Are you planning to watch The Bachelor: The Women Tell All?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back; there are so many more updates on the show we’re going to be sharing. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







