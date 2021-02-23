The Bachelor episode 9 spoilers: Women Tell All + overnight dates







As we move into The Bachelor episode 9 next week on ABC, we’re getting close to another big point in the competition: Overnight dates. But first, the Women Tell All is here..

Tonight, Serena P was eliminated, and that means that Bri, Michelle, and Rachael are now the final three hoping to get the last rose in the finale. We’re at a part of the show now where things are going to get intense and serious, and Matt will have to make a big decision: Who does he really see himself with?

For Matt, it feels clear that he’s the most into Rachael. That’s not who we personally see him with, and it’s not just because of what we’ve learned about her after the show. We just don’t think that the bond the two of them have is that deep. Michelle, meanwhile, just comes across as the most normal of the group — she already has an established job and a life, and Matt does seem into her even if she’s been there the shortest amount of time by far.

The Overnight dates are going to be here in two weeks but before that, next week we’re going to have an epic Women Tell All that was filmed prior to the Chris Harrison controversy. So yea, that is going to be very-much awkward to watch.

