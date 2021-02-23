The Bachelor episode 8: Serena Pitt leaves Matt James after hometowns







Tonight’s The Bachelor episode 8 was themed around hometown dates, and this is when the hardest decisions are made. Matt James entered the episode with four people and by the end of the two hours, there were only three remaining.

We want to claim that this episode had a surprising ending, but our answer is a pretty-clear “no.” The moment that Serena Pitt started having doubts during her hometown with her family, it started to feel like she wasn’t ready to be engaged to him. She felt like there was something missing between the two of them, but she wasn’t 100% sure as to what that something was.

It’s odd that Serena’s date ended in such a dramatic way, given that the lead-up to it was one of the goofiest out of anyone. It was basically a laundry list of Canadian stereotypes, whether it be hockey or eating a lot of different foods like poutine. Matt encouraged her after the fact to trust him, and that there was plenty of time for the two to have serious conversations about the future. The two had more time together than arguably any other couple this season, but they also felt the furthest apart. It’s probably why them going their separate ways is for the best.

Does that mean that Matt is making the right choice by making Rachael Kirkconnell his apparent favorite? Well, probably not … and you can see Matt’s latest take on her over here.

What do you think about Serena Pitt being eliminated on tonight’s The Bachelor episode 8?

