The Bachelor: Matt James talks Rachael Kirkconnell, Chris Harrison







For the first time really since much of the situation started, The Bachelor star Matt James has spoken out about Rachael Kirkconnell. To go along with that, he's also made his thoughts clear about show host Chris Harrison drying to downplay the offensive actions of her past.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see James describe his frustration with Harrison for not recognizing the photos of Rachael at an antebellum plantation party as something that needed to be condemned. He also calls Rachael’s photos “incredibly disappointing” and stands up for former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, who was conducting the interview with Chris when he told everyone to give Kirkconnell “grace” so that she could address the subject herself.

What this statement does do is further create questions about what the rest of the season will look like. It’s hard to imagine an After the Final Rose with Matt that feels anything close to normal; Chris won’t be there and after this statement, it’s hard to imagine him with Rachael if she ended up being the final rose. That’s been rumored out there for a while, especially with the way this season has been edited.

Ultimately, all of this may force ABC to take a larger look at The Bachelor franchise and some of its problems — it’s rather difficult to know how things will move forward from here.

