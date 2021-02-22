All Rise season 2 episode 10 return date for Simone Missick, cast







If you are super-eager to learn the All Rise season 2 episode 10 return date at CBS, rest assured you’re not alone! Anytime the network doesn’t reveal a return date following a new episode, it leads to all sorts of constant uncertainty.

In this case, we don’t come bearing a ton of positive news: You will be waiting for a while to see Simone Missick and the rest of the cast back. While these things are always subject to change, for now All Rise is not slated to return until we get around to Monday, March 15 at the standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The reasoning behind the wait is more or less exactly what you would expect: The health crisis coupled with the network’s desire to stretch out this season until we get around to May. There are only so many episodes that will be filmed this season, and in general, we tend to see a lot of shows take longer hiatuses in March/April.

Unfortunately, we are still so early in the game that there isn’t too much info out there about the next All Rise. For example, we don’t have the title for episode 10 as of yet, let alone a promo or some sort of official synopsis. Those things will probably be made clear at some point over the next couple of weeks.

In general, though, we have a feeling that the show is not going to be changing its stripes all that much midway through season 2. You can go ahead and expect more of the same legal drama alongside fascinating relationships and timely headlines. Lola Carmichael is the sort of leader who is always going to have something on the go, and we’re stoked to learn what it is going to be from here.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to All Rise right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







