Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 11 return date: When’s it back?







It’s true — after tonight’s new episode, you will be waiting for a little while in order to see Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 11. So how long are we talking about here? In this article, we’ll do our part to hand down an answer, and also look ahead.

While everything can be still subject to change, for now CBS is claiming that Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 11 is going to air on Monday, March 8. The title for this installment is “I Did Not Raise Him to be a Teenager,” and you can probably come up with all sorts of crazy ideas about what this could be a reference to. We do think that in general, it’s a funny concept — all teenagers act a certain way, even if you want to pretend here and there that this isn’t actually the case.

If it’s any consolation, know that episode 11 will be followed by another episode on Monday, March 15 — at least we’re gearing up for a point where there are two straight episodes on the air again rather than this current back-and-forth scheduling that we’re stuck with. The pandemic plays a part in this, as does CBS trying to save as many episodes as possible for the end of the season.

For those unaware, there is some other good news that we can share here — there is already a season 3 renewal for Bob Hearts Abishola! As frustrating as it may be that you have to sit around and wait for new episodes, you can at least do so knowing that there are more coming on the other side of the summer. It’s nice in general to see CBS making early commitments to their properties, especially at a time when there is so much rampant uncertainty across the board.

Related – Check out some other insight when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to let us know some of your current thoughts and theories below! After you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







