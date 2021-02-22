Big Brother Canada 9: First look at the post-apocalyptic house!







In case you did not know, Big Brother Canada 9 is going to be premiering on Global a week from Wednesday. It’s been a long time coming ever since the cancellation of season 8 midway through the season, and we are more than a little bit psyched to see what this season brings.

One of the preseason traditions is getting a chance to see the house and now, we’ve got a quick look at it! Below, you can see via the official Twitter for Global a peek into what is going to be the intense, post-apocalyptic setting that some of the houseguests will be wandering through. The idea here ties into the long absence between seasons, and it also gives you a sense as to how the house will lean into this for most of the season. Expect most of the rooms to have a similar feel … and for there to be a few secrets as well.

Want to see our preseason Big Brother Canada 9 discussion? Then watch our take on the renewal below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — this shall be your source for coverage, live feed scoop, and a whole lot more!

Hopefully, we’re going to have a chance to learn about the full Big Brother Canada 9 cast at some point over the next few days and from there, we can start to speculate as to what this season will look and feel like. The biggest thing we want, beyond a diverse cast, are a group of people super-into playing the game. There were multiple players last season who really didn’t seem that into actually being on the show, and that’s not a trend we want to see continue in the future.

One thing we do know is this: The Big Brother Canada producers, which includes new executive producer Arisa Cox, are going to create some fantastic challenges and set this season up to be better than ever. We’ll see if it sticks the landing.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother Canada 9?

Here's your first look inside the new #BBCAN9 house! Who's excited for an all new season? 😍https://t.co/kbtF7nxqHb — Global TV (@GlobalTV) February 22, 2021

