9-1-1 season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Buck’s dating disaster







What are you getting on 9-1-1 season 4 episode 7? This is an episode entitled “There Goes the Neighborhood,” and it is one full of everything from daring rescues to some new experiments. Take, for example, Michael becoming a detective in-the-moment, or Buck having to figure out what it’s like to date again. Our feeling? It’s probably not that easy.

Before we get to the end of this episode, maybe we’ll get some closure to a couple of these stories — but some others feel primed to last a while. There’s just too much entertainment to be mined from them! For some more specifics, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1 season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

The 118 rush to save a man pinned under a Humvee, and a garage band that rocks out too hard. Enlisting Bobby and Athena’s help, Michael installs a new “rear window,” and turns into an amateur detective after noticing strange behavior at a nearby apartment. Meanwhile, Hen’s mother unexpectedly arrives and announces she is moving to LA, and Buck’s re-entry into the dating pool ends in disaster in the all-new “There Goes the Neighborhood” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 1 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-407) (TV-14 D, L, V)

This is one of those episodes that looks to combine comedy and chaos in one neat little ball, and it goes without saying that we’re excited to see it all play out! Let’s also go ahead and say this: Buck desperately needs a win at this point. Think about what he’s already gone through with the family secret this season, let alone the rigors that come with his job. Can’t he just find a way to secure some consistent happiness?

